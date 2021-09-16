Truckee weather: Colder weekend expected

This weekend will bring much colder weather before temperatures stabilize early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today and Friday will be sunny. Today’s highs will reach 74, and Friday’s will hit 76. Expect 5 to 10 mph winds on both days, with 20 mph gusts possible Friday night.

Saturday will also be sunny, with highs climbing to 69. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph before increasing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph both day and night. Lows will drop to 39.

There’s a 40% chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will make it to 59, and lows will settle at 30 that night. Snow levels will drop from 8,800 feet to 7,800 feet after midnight.

The sun returns on Monday. Highs will reach 62 on Monday, and 71 both Tuesday and Wednesday.