Truckee weather: Comfortable temps ahead

Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are in the forecast for Truckee this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 81. There will be 5 to 15 mph winds today and tonight. Lows will dip to 49.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 82, with lows dropping to 49. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that day and night.

Thursday’s high will top out at 83, and Friday’s will make it to 84. Lows will settle in the upper 40s to low 50s both nights.

Saturday’s high will hit 86, and Sunday’s will reach 85. Lows will bottom out around 51 both nights.





Expect highs of 81 on Monday.