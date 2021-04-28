Truckee weather: Comfortable temps ahead

Comfortable temperatures are in store for Truckee over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.

Highs will reach 73 on Thursday, with lows dipping to 37 that night.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 72 on Friday. Lows will settle around 37.

Saturday’s highs will top out at 67, and Sunday’s will climb to 62. Lows will hover around 33 both nights.

Both Monday (high of 65) and Tuesday (high of 68) will be sunny.