Truckee weather: Comfortable weekend, colder next week
Weekend temperatures will be in the 60s, though they’ll dive to the 40s by midweek, the National Weather Service said.
There will be spots of freezing fog before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 62, with lows dropping to 30.
Highs will climb to 62 on Saturday, and 65 on Sunday. Lows will dip to the lower to mid-30s both nights. It’ll be sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday.
Monday (high of 60; low of 35) and Tuesday (high of 53; low of 27) will be partly sunny.
Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach 48 both days.
