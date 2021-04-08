Truckee weather: Cool temps, sunny skies ahead

The next seven days will bring highs in the 50s and 60s for Truckee, with sunny skies each day, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 56 today, with winds hitting 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 28 tonight.

Look for highs around 59 on Friday, with more 5 to 10 mph winds that afternoon. Lows will dip to 29 at night.

Saturday’s highs will reach 62, and Sunday’s will climb to 61. Lows will hover around the upper 20s to low 30s both nights.

Monday’s highs will top out at 61, with both Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs reaching 60.