Truckee weather: Cool temps, sunny skies ahead
The next seven days will bring highs in the 50s and 60s for Truckee, with sunny skies each day, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will reach 56 today, with winds hitting 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 28 tonight.
Look for highs around 59 on Friday, with more 5 to 10 mph winds that afternoon. Lows will dip to 29 at night.
Saturday’s highs will reach 62, and Sunday’s will climb to 61. Lows will hover around the upper 20s to low 30s both nights.
Monday’s highs will top out at 61, with both Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs reaching 60.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Maine man arrested for wildland fire near Legacy Trail
As of Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Richard Strout, 28, was in custody facing felony charges with bail set at $10,000.