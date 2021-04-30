Truckee weather: Cool temps, sunny skies

Cool weather and sunny skies are expected next week for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be partly sunny with highs around 72. Winds will be between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Lows will drop to 41 tonight.

The weekend will be sunny with Saturday’s highs hitting 64, and Sunday’s reaching 58. Lows will land in the lower 30s both nights. There will be 10 to 15 mph winds both days, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Monday’s high will climb to 63, Tuesday’s will top out at 67, Wednesday’s will reach 67 and Thursday’s will hit 68.