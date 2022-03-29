Truckee weather: Cool temps through this week

Temperatures will stay cool through this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 53. Lows will land at 28 tonight.

Wednesday’s high will reach 53, and Thursday’s will climb to 55. Lows will settle in the upper 20s both nights.

Highs will get to 60 on Friday, 59 on Saturday, and 54 on Sunday. Expect a high of 55 on Monday.