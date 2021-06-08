Truckee weather: Cool temps, windy today

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 57. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts. Lows will drop to 31 tonight, when winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs of 55. Lows will drop to 25 that night. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that morning and night, dropping to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach 25 mph.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 62, and Friday’s will reach 69. Lows will settle in the 30s both nights.

Saturday’s highs will top out at 77, Sunday’s will hit 78, and Monday’s will be 77.