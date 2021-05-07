Truckee weather: Cool weather this weekend, then warmer into next week
Cooler weather for the weekend will change into warmer weather come next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 31 tonight. Winds will be between 10 to 15 mph both today and tonight.
Highs will hit 62 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the mid- to low 30s both nights.
Monday’s highs will hit 64, Tuesday’s will climb to 70, and both Wednesday and Thursday’s will top out at 73.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User