Truckee weather: Cool weather this weekend, then warmer into next week

Cooler weather for the weekend will change into warmer weather come next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 31 tonight. Winds will be between 10 to 15 mph both today and tonight.

Highs will hit 62 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the mid- to low 30s both nights.

Monday’s highs will hit 64, Tuesday’s will climb to 70, and both Wednesday and Thursday’s will top out at 73.