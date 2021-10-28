Truckee weather: Cool weekend ahead, no rain until Monday
The weekend will be mostly sunny in Truckee, with rain and snow shower chances rolling in Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Expect patchy fog, and freezing fog in some areas, before noon today. It’ll be sunny with highs around 57. Lows will drop to 32 tonight.
More freezing fog is expected before 11 a.m. Friday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 58. Lows will dip to 32.
Saturday (high of 53) and Sunday (high of 51) will be mostly sunny. Lows will settle in the lower 30s both nights.
There’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. Monday. Highs will reach 48, with lows landing at 32. A chance of showers is possible before midnight.
Tuesday also has a chance of showers. Highs will hit 51. Wednesday’s highs will reach 54.
