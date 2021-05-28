Truckee weather: Cooler temps on the way out
Temperatures will quickly rise this weekend, with highs staying in the 80s into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs hitting 73. Lows will dip to 45 tonight.
Saturday will be partly sunny. Highs will climb to 75, and lows will settle at 46 that night.
Sunny skies are expected to remain through the week starting Sunday, when highs will top out at 80. Lows will land at 48 that night.
Memorial Day highs will rise to 82, Tuesday’s will reach 85, Wednesday’s will climb to 86, and Thursday’s will hit 82. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s Monday night through Wednesday night.
