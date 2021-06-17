Truckee weather: Cooler temps to soon return

Highs for Truckee will almost reach the 90s before falling back into the 70s next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 89, and Friday’s will reach 88. Lows will drop to 56 both nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 86. Lows will settle in the lower 50s both nights.

Look for highs of 85 on Monday, 78 on Tuesday, and 76 on Wednesday.

Monday is the first day of summer.