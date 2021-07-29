Truckee weather: Cooler this weekend
Highs will dip into the 70s over the weekend, though sun and temperatures in the 80s will return next week, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today and this evening. It’ll be hazy before noon. Highs will climb to 84 today, with lows settling around 54 tonight.
More showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and through the weekend.
Friday’s high will rise to 83. Lows will drop to 54.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 77. Lows will dip to the lower 50s both nights.
Any chance of rain will be gone by Monday, when highs will hit 80. Lows will settle at 49 that night.
Tuesday’s highs will reach 81, and Wednesday’s will hit 82.
