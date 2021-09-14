Truckee weather: Cooler weather just days away

Temperatures will slowly start to fall this week, with a small chance of showers entering the forecast this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 82. Lows will drop to 46.

Sun will continue through Saturday.

Wednesday’s high will reach 79. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 41 that night, with wind gusts potentially reaching 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will hit 74. Lows will settle in the lower 40s both nights.

Saturday’s highs will climb to 69. It’ll be breezy during the day, with a slight chance of showers that night and into Sunday. Lows will land at 40.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 35.

Expect highs of 65 on Monday.