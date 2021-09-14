Truckee weather: Cooler weather just days away
Temperatures will slowly start to fall this week, with a small chance of showers entering the forecast this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 82. Lows will drop to 46.
Sun will continue through Saturday.
Wednesday’s high will reach 79. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 41 that night, with wind gusts potentially reaching 20 mph.
Thursday and Friday’s highs will hit 74. Lows will settle in the lower 40s both nights.
Saturday’s highs will climb to 69. It’ll be breezy during the day, with a slight chance of showers that night and into Sunday. Lows will land at 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will drop to 35.
Expect highs of 65 on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation pulls application to develop performing arts center
The nonprofit Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has announced it has terminated its application to develop a 22-acre parcel of land near the entrance to Northstar California Resort as The Stages at Northstar, a visual and…