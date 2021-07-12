Truckee weather: Cooler weather on the way
Temperatures will soon drop into the low 80s before having a small rebound for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 91. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and evening, with gusts around 25 mph. Lows will drop to 57.
Sunny skies will remain through the weekend.
Tuesday’s highs will reach 88, with lows dipping to 53. Expect 10 to 15 mph winds that afternoon and evening.
Wednesday’s high will hit 86, Thursday’s will top out at 82, and Friday’s will make it to 80. Lows will settle in the 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s highs will reach 82, and Sunday’s will climb to 85.
