Truckee weather: Cooler weather, rain could fall Monday
Temperatures will hover in the 80s for the next several days, with the chance of rain entering the forecast on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 80. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, growing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.
Sunny skies will stay in the forecast into next week, except for Monday, which will bring partly sunny skies.
Friday’s high will hit 80. Lows will dip to 45.
Saturday’s high will climb to 84, and Sunday’s will reach 85. Lows will settle in the 50s both nights.
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will top out at 82. Lows will land at 53 that night.
Tuesday’s highs will reach 84, and Wednesday’s will make it to 85.
