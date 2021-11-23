Truckee weather: Expect a sunny turkey day

Truckee and the surrounding region can expect a sunny Thanksgiving week and weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will see a high of 47 and a west wind of 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 18. The winds changes to a north wind this evening and decreases to 5 mph.

Wednesday will also be sunny with a high around 44 and a low around 23. An east wind around 5 mph during the day changes to a southeast wind that night.

Thanksgiving Day will see sunny skies and a high near 54. Expect a southwest wind around 5 mph during the day before the wind becomes “calm” during the evening, according to the weather service. Thanksgiving night will be partly cloud with a low around 30.

Heading into the weekend, the region will see mostly sunny and sunny skies with highs in the high 50s and lows in the low 30s and high 20s. Friday will see a high near 57 and a low near 29. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 58 and a low around 31. Sunday sees a high of 59 and low around 31.