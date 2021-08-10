Truckee weather: Expect haze until Thursday

Haze will continue to linger over Truckee today and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 87. Lows will drop to 53 tonight. Haze and smoke is expected throughout day and night.

The haze and smoke will persist through Wednesday and that night. Highs will climb to 89, with lows dipping to 54.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs will make it to 88. Lows will settle around 55.

Friday and Saturday’s highs will reach 87, Sunday’s will reach 86, and Monday’s will rise to 85. Lows will land in the mid-50s Friday through Sunday.