Truckee weather: Fair weather ends Sunday night

The current fair weather will quickly drop off once the new work week arrives, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 60. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 31.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 62. Winds will hover between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Lows will land at 34 that night.

More sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching 62 and 60, respectively. Lows will linger in the 30s both nights.

Snow chances enter the forecast Sunday night. Snow levels will start at 7,900 feet, dropping to 7,100 feet after midnight.

The chance of rain and snow showers lasts through Wednesday.

Monday’s high will be 49, Tuesday’s will reach 45 and Wednesday’s will hit 48.