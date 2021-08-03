Truckee weather: Fire weather watch on Thursday
A fire weather watch is set for Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 87. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 53 tonight.
Skies will remain sunny into next week.
Wednesday’s high will reach 86, Thursday’s will climb to 78, and Friday’s will make it 82. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will top out at 83, Sunday’s will reach 81, and Monday’s will hit 79.
