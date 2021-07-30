Truckee weather: Flash flood watch today
A flash flood watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today in the Tahoe region, including Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. today. The chance of rain is 40%. Expect widespread haze and smoke throughout the day and night. Highs will reach 83, and lows will land at 55 tonight.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.
Saturday’s high will reach 79, and Sunday’s will hit 77. Lows will settle in the lower 50s both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 81, Tuesday’s will hit 84, and Wednesday’s will drop back to 81. Thursday’s high will make it to 83. Lows will drop to around 50 Monday through Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Flash flood watch today
A flash flood watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today in the Tahoe region, including Truckee, the National Weather Service said.