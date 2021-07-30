Truckee weather: Flash flood watch today

A flash flood watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today in the Tahoe region, including Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. today. The chance of rain is 40%. Expect widespread haze and smoke throughout the day and night. Highs will reach 83, and lows will land at 55 tonight.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Saturday’s high will reach 79, and Sunday’s will hit 77. Lows will settle in the lower 50s both nights.

Monday’s high will climb to 81, Tuesday’s will hit 84, and Wednesday’s will drop back to 81. Thursday’s high will make it to 83. Lows will drop to around 50 Monday through Wednesday.