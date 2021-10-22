Truckee weather: Flood, Winter Storm watches start Sunday

A Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch begin this Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is expected before 2 p.m. today, with between a quarter- and a half-inch forecast. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 49, and drop to 27 tonight. There’s a chance of rain before 8 p.m., then rain and snow between 8 and 11 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow after 11 p.m. Little to no accumulation is expected.

A slight chance of snow is possible before 11 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will climb to 46, and lows will settle at 30 that night. Another quarter- to half-inch of rain could fall.

Rain could be heavy on Sunday, with 1 to 2 inches forecast. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, growing to 20 to 25 mph that afternoon. Highs will hit 45, and lows will land at 29. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible that night.

The Flood Watch starts at 5 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 11 a.m. Monday. The Winter Storm Watch starts at 11 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 11 p.m. Monday.

Monday could start with rain and snow, followed by all snow after 8 p.m. Two to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Highs will reach 37, with lows dipping to 24.

Snow and rain chances continue into Tuesday, with rain chances only into Tuesday night. Highs will be 39 on Tuesday, 48 on Wednesday, and 54 on Thursday.

It’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday.