Truckee weather: Freezing fog this morning, then warmer temps

Freezing fog in Truckee this morning will soon give way to slowly rising temperatures over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread freezing fog is expected before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 52, with lows dropping to 27 tonight.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 55. Expect afternoon winds between 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 29 that night.

Both Saturday (high of 55) and Sunday (high of 62) will be sunny. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s over the weekend.

Monday will see highs of around 66, though Tuesday’s high will only reach 62. Wednesday’s is forecast to hit 61.