Truckee weather: Get ready for snow
Over 2 feet of snow could fall by Christmas morning, the National Weather Service said.
Rain and snow are expected before 11 a.m. today, followed by rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., with snow afterward. Under an inch of accumulation is forecast. Highs will reach 38, with lows dropping to 31. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall tonight.
It’ll rain and snow Thursday, turning to all snow after 2 p.m. Three to 7 inches could fall that day, with another 4 to 8 inches that night. Winds will be around 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts that day. Highs will hit 37, with lows landing at 24.
Look for 2 to 4 inches of snow to fall Friday, and another 4 to 8 inches that night. Highs will top out at 32, with lows settling at 20 that night.
Four to 8 inches of new snow could fall on Christmas. Highs will hit 28, and lows will bottom out at 13.
Snow chances will extend from Sunday into Tuesday. Sunday’s high will reach 25, Monday’s will get to 26, and Tuesday’s will make it to 27.
