Truckee weather: Gradually rising temps expected this week

Highs will slowly rise through this week, reaching the low 70s by Memorial Day weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will bring increasing clouds, with highs around 65. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Tonight’s lows will drop to 36.

Sun is forecast Tuesday through Friday, with the weekend being mostly sunny.

Tuesday’s highs will hit 61, with lows dipping to 33.

Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will climb to 70, with Friday’s hitting 71. Lows will be in the 30s all three nights.





Saturday’s highs will top out at 72, with Sunday’s reaching 73.