Truckee weather: Haze followed by cooler temps
Widespread haze will soon give way to much cooler temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 89. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 53 tonight, with 10 to 15 mph winds after midnight.
More haze is expected Tuesday. Highs will climb to 80, with 10 to 15 mph winds that afternoon. Lows will drop to 46 that night.
It’ll be sunny starting Wednesday.
Wednesday’s highs will reach 76, with lows dropping to 43.
Thursday’s highs will hit 77. Lows will dip to 46.
Friday and Saturday’s highs will make it to 80. Sunday’s high will top out at 81.
