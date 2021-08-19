Truckee weather: Haze Friday, otherwise sunny
Some haze is expected Friday, though Truckee can expect sunny skies for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 72. Lows will drop to 42 tonight.
Friday’s haze is forecast for after 3 p.m. Highs will hit 78. Lows will dip to 44 that night. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.
The sun will return for the weekend and beyond, with Saturday’s highs climbing to 71. Lows will drop to 40 that night. Expect 10 to 15 mph winds both day and night.
Sunday’s highs will top out at 77, Monday’s will reach 79, Tuesday’s will hit 81, and Wednesday’s will reach 83.
