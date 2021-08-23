Truckee weather: Haze is here to stay
Haze is expected to stay in Truckee through this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 75. Lows will drop to 41.
Tuesday’s high will hit 74, with lows dropping to 41 that night.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 74, Thursday’s will reach 80, and Friday’s will hit 83. Lows will dip into the 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will reach 83, and Sunday’s will make it to 84.
Haze and smoke remain the forecast through Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Haze is here to stay
Haze is expected to stay in Truckee through this week, the National Weather Service said.