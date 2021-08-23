Truckee weather: Haze is here to stay

Haze is expected to stay in Truckee through this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 75. Lows will drop to 41.

Tuesday’s high will hit 74, with lows dropping to 41 that night.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 74, Thursday’s will reach 80, and Friday’s will hit 83. Lows will dip into the 40s all three nights.

Saturday’s high will reach 83, and Sunday’s will make it to 84.

Haze and smoke remain the forecast through Sunday.