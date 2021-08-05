Truckee weather: Haze, smoke in forecast

Truckee is under a Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning until 10 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 76. Winds will start at 5 to 15 mph, growing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Winds could gust to 40 mph. There will be widespread haze and smoke after 11 p.m. Lows will drop to 43.

Expect more haze and smoke Friday and Friday night. Highs will reach 82, with lows dipping to 49.

Saturday (high of 84) and Sunday (high of 81) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the upper 40s both nights.

Monday’s high will climb to 81, Tuesday’s will reach 84, and Wednesday’s will make it to 86.