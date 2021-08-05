Truckee weather: Haze, smoke in forecast
Truckee is under a Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning until 10 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 76. Winds will start at 5 to 15 mph, growing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Winds could gust to 40 mph. There will be widespread haze and smoke after 11 p.m. Lows will drop to 43.
Expect more haze and smoke Friday and Friday night. Highs will reach 82, with lows dipping to 49.
Saturday (high of 84) and Sunday (high of 81) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the upper 40s both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 81, Tuesday’s will reach 84, and Wednesday’s will make it to 86.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
14-year-old is youngest to swim length of Lake Tahoe, earn Triple Crown
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 14-year-old James Savage this past weekend became the youngest person to swim the length of Lake Tahoe and earn Tahoe’s Triple Crown.