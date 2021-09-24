Truckee weather: Haze starts Saturday

Today will be sunny, though widespread haze will linger over the area into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 80. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 42.

Saturday’s highs will reach 76, and Sunday’s will make it to 73. Lows will land at 42 both nights. Expect wind over the weekend, with some gusts reaching 25 mph.

Monday’s high will climb to 69, with lows dipping to 37.

There’s a chance of showers after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Highs will reach 60, with lows bottoming out around 32. Snow levels will be at 8,800 feet, dropping to 7,500 feet after midnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny. Wednesday’s highs will hit 62, and Thursday’s will reach 68.