Truckee weather: Haze to last into next week
Haze will linger in Truckee into next week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight. Highs will reach 88 today, with lows dipping to 55 tonight.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 90. Lows will settle in the mid-50s both nights. There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday night.
Monday’s high will reach 87, while Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will top out at 84.
