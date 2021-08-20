Truckee weather: Haze today, Saturday, then sun

The haze will settle over Truckee through Saturday, though next week should be sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Smoke will appear after noon today. Highs will hit 78. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts. Lows will drop to 44 tonight.

Expect more haze on Saturday. Highs will climb to 72, with 10 to 15 mph winds that afternoon. Saturday night’s low will dip to 41.

The sun will return on Sunday, when highs will reach 77. Lows will settle at 43.

Monday’s high will top out at 77, Tuesday’s will reach 78, Wednesday’s will hit 80, and Thursday’s will make it to 82.