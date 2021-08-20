Truckee weather: Haze today, Saturday, then sun
The haze will settle over Truckee through Saturday, though next week should be sunny, the National Weather Service said.
Smoke will appear after noon today. Highs will hit 78. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts. Lows will drop to 44 tonight.
Expect more haze on Saturday. Highs will climb to 72, with 10 to 15 mph winds that afternoon. Saturday night’s low will dip to 41.
The sun will return on Sunday, when highs will reach 77. Lows will settle at 43.
Monday’s high will top out at 77, Tuesday’s will reach 78, Wednesday’s will hit 80, and Thursday’s will make it to 82.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Haze today, Saturday, then sun
The haze will settle over Truckee through Saturday, though next week should be sunny, the National Weather Service said.