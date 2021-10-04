Truckee weather: Hazy skies return, chances for rain and snow
Smoke is back for Truckee, along with a chance of rain and possibly some high elevation snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Widespread haze will impact the region today and Tuesday. The high today is expected to be near 73 with a low around 39. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, the weather service said.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 67 and a low around 37, with light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph, the weather service said.
A 30 percent chance of showers is possible Wednesday morning. The high will be near 57 and the low around 34. More wind is expected, with southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, according to the weather service. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
A 50 percent chance of showers is expected Thursday, the NWS said. There is also a chance of high elevation snow, with the snow level at 8,900 feet. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Another chance of rain and snow showers could be seen Thursday night, with the snow level starting at 8,700 feet before lowering to 8,000 feet after midnight . Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday will see a slight chance of rain and snow showers with the snow level starting at 7,600 feet during the day, then lowering to 6,700 feet at night. The high is expected to be near 49 with the low around 27.
