Truckee weather: Hazy until Saturday

A slight chance of rain for Truckee will persist into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of rain today and tonight. Haze will last through the day and into Friday. Highs will reach 89 today, with lows dipping to 54.

Rain chances will stay at 20% Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s high will reach 88, and Saturday’s will hit 89. Lows will dip to 55 both nights.

Sun will return for Sunday. Highs will climb to 86, with lows settling at 53 that night.





Monday’s highs will hit 82, Wednesday’s will top out at 81, and Wednesday’s will reach 82.