Truckee weather: High to reach 90 on Monday
Temperatures will keep climbing until they hit 90 on Monday, and will then begin to slowly fall, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 81. Lows will dip to 50 tonight.
Saturday’s high will climb to 86, and Sunday’s will reach 89. Lows will settle in the mid-50s both nights.
Monday’s high will top out at 90, Tuesday’s will hit 88, and Wednesday’s will make it to 87.
