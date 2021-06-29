Truckee weather: Highs begin slow slide downward

A chance of showers will stay in the area through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. today. The chance of rain is 20% today and tonight. Highs will reach 89 today, and drop to 54 tonight. Ten to 15 mph winds are forecast both day and night.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 84. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 53.

Rain chances return on Thursday. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation day and night. Highs will hit 84, and lows will settle around 52.

Rain chances continue into Friday, when highs are forecast to top out at 84. Lows will land at 53 that night.

Saturday’s highs will reach 82, and July Fourth’s will make it to 83. Monday’s high will hit 84.