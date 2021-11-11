Truckee weather: Highs drop next week
Highs will take a sharp nosedive next week, the National Weather Service said.
There will be widespread freezing fog before 9 a.m. today. Highs will hit 61, with lows dropping to 30 tonight.
Expect more freezing fog before 9 a.m. Friday. Highs will climb to 64, with lows dipping to 30.
Saturday and Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs of 63. Lows will settle in the mid-30s both nights.
Monday’s highs will reach 60, while Tuesday’s will make it to 50, and Wednesday’s will only get to 45.
