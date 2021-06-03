Truckee weather: Highs in 60s by next week
Temperatures will continue their slow slide downward over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.
There will be sunny skies into next week. Today’s high will hit 86, with lows settling at 51 tonight. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph today, and 5 to 10 mph tonight.
Friday’s high will reach 82, and lows will land at 48 that night. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph during the day, and 10 to 15 mph that night, with gusts hitting 30 mph.
Look for a windy Saturday with highs around 80. Lows will bottom out around 46.
Sunday’s high will climb to 78, with lows dropping to 45 that night.
Monday’s high will reach 72, Tuesday’s will hit 67, and Wednesday’s will top out at 68.
