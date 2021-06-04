Truckee weather: Highs in the 60s next week
Highs will briefly dip into the 60s next week before rising again, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 82. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts at 25 mph. Tonight’s lows will drop to 48.
Saturday’s highs will reach 80. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, with 25 mph gusts. Lows will settle at 46 that night.
Highs will climb to 77 on Sunday, with lows dipping to 42.
Expect highs of 71 on Monday, 64 on Tuesday, 66 on Wednesday, and 70 on Thursday.
Sun is expected into late next week.
