Truckee weather: Highs in the 60s this weekend
Temperatures will drop to the low 60s by this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Saturday, then mostly sunny on Sunday. Today’s high will reach 79, with lows dropping to 44 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will hit 82. Lows will dip to 45.
Wednesday’s high will reach 80, Thursday’s will hit 74, and Friday’s will top out at 71. Lows will land in the lower 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will make it to 66. Sunday’s will climb to 63.
