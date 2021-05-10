Truckee weather: Highs in the 70s this week
Highs will hover in the 70s most of the week before taking a dive for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 65. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 35 tonight, with 5 to 10 mph winds.
The rest of the week will be sunny as well.
Tuesday’s highs will reach 71, with lows dropping to 39 that night. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph during the day.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 73, with Thursday and Friday’s both reaching 74. Lows will land around 40 each night.
Highs will be around 64 on Saturday, and 66 on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Highs in the 70s this week
Highs will hover in the 70s most of the week before taking a dive for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.