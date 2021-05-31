Truckee weather: Highs in the 80s through Saturday
Highs will linger in the 80s this week before dipping into the 70s on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 82. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.
Every day will be sunny this week.
Tuesday’s highs will climb to 85, with lows dipping to 52 tonight.
Expect highs of 86 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday, and 80 on Friday. Lows will drop to around the low 50s/high 40s all three nights.
Saturday’s highs will top out at 80, with Sunday’s reaching 78.
