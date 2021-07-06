Truckee weather: Highs in the 90s this week

Temperatures will climb into the 90s this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 87. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 51 tonight.

Sunny skies will remain in the area through the week.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 86, with lows dipping to 50 that night. Expect 10 to 15 mph winds both day and night.

Thursday’s high will climb to 85, and Friday’s will hit 89. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s both nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 91. Monday’s will top out at 90.