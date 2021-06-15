Truckee weather: Highs to hit 90 this week
Highs will hit 90 later this week before cooling down to the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will reach 73 today, with lows settling at 39 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph tonight, with gusts hitting 20 mph.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 85. Lows will drop to 47 that night.
Thursday is when highs will top out at 90. Lows will land at 49 that night.
Expect highs of 89 Friday, 86 Saturday and Sunday, and 84 on Monday.
