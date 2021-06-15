 Truckee weather: Highs to hit 90 this week | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Truckee weather: Highs to hit 90 this week

News News |

The Sun staff

Highs will hit 90 later this week before cooling down to the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 73 today, with lows settling at 39 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph tonight, with gusts hitting 20 mph.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 85. Lows will drop to 47 that night.

Thursday is when highs will top out at 90. Lows will land at 49 that night.

Expect highs of 89 Friday, 86 Saturday and Sunday, and 84 on Monday.

The ultimate anti-depressant. Seriously. Just look at this cove and try to have a depressing thought. No can do. It’s like sneezing with your eyes open. Which is torcher here. Here, your eyes dread closing even for an instant.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy

 

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more