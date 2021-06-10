Truckee weather: Highs to jump over next few days

Highs will jump by almost 30 degrees between today and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 59. Lows will drop to 33 tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 65. Lows will dip to 39 that night.

Both Saturday (high of 73), and Sunday (high of 75) will be sunny. Lows will settle in the low 40s both nights.

Monday’s high will hit 74, Tuesday’s will climb to 78, and Wednesday’s will reach 85. All three days will be sunny.