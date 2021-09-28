Truckee weather: Highs to reach 70s by weekend

Highs will creep up to the 70s by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the week. Today’s high will reach 59, with lows dropping to 27 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday’s high will hit 63, and Thursday’s will make it to 69. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-30s both nights.

Highs will jump to 71 for Friday and Saturday, and reach 73 on Sunday. Lows will hover in the upper 30s all three nights.

Expect highs of 73 on Monday.