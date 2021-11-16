Truckee weather: Highs to remain in upper 40s, low 50s
Highs will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s through this week, with some rain expected Thursday night and Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.
Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 51 on Wednesday. Lows will dip to 31.
It’ll be partly sunny on Thursday. Highs will climb to 51. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Rain chances start around 4 a.m. Friday, when lows will bottom out around 33. Showers could continue to 10 a.m. Friday, when snow levels will be at 7,300 feet. Highs will reach 47 that day, and lows will settle around 28.
Saturday’s highs will hit 47, and Sunday’s will reach 51. Monday’s highs will climb to 53.
