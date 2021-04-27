Truckee weather: Highs to slowly climb this week

Highs will slowly climb as the week advances, taking a slight dip once the weekend arrives, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be mostly cloudy today before becoming sunny. Highs will climb to 51. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 65. Lows will dip to 33 that night.

Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday (high of 72), and partly sunny skies Friday (high of 70). Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s both nights.

Saturday’s highs will reach 66, and Sunday’s will top out at 61. Look for highs of 64 on Monday.