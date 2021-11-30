Truckee weather: Highs to slowly drop over this week
This week will be sunny, though highs will slowly start to drop as the days pass, the National Weather Service said.
Highs today will reach 59. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.
Wednesday’s highs will reach 58, and Thursday’s will hit 60. Lows will land around 30 both nights.
Highs will hit 58 on Friday, 56 on Saturday, and 55 on Sunday. Lows will hover in the mid- to upper 20s all three nights.
There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday. Highs will make it to 55.
