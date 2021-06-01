Truckee weather: Highs to slowly drop over this week

Highs in the 80s will drop to the upper 60s by this coming Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 85. Lows will drop to 49 tonight, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph and gusts could hit 20 mph.

Sunny skies will extend through the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will hit 85, with lows dipping to 50 both nights. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Thursday night, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Friday’s highs will climb to 82, Saturday’s will reach 81, and Sunday’s will hit 76. Expect highs of 69 on Monday.